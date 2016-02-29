BRIEF-M.W. Trade Q1 net profit falls to 1.4 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 29 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Artis releases 2015 annual results: reports strong FFO per unit growth of 7.7%; FFO payout ratio improves to 72.5%
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.38
* Qtrly AFFO per unit increased by 6.5% to $0.33
* Occupancy at December 31, 2015 was 92.7% compared to 94.6% at December 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank would "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.