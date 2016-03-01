UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
March 1 DTE Energy Co :
* DTE energy announces several senior executive appointments
* Steve Kurmas, president and chief operating officer (coo), is appointed vice chairman of DTE Energy
* Kurmas serves on board of directors of Detroit regional chamber of commerce and YMCA southeast Michigan
* Kurmas has announced plans to retire in 2017 after 38 years of service with company
* Says Jerry Norcia, president and coo of DTE electric and gas storage and pipelines, named COO for DTE Energy, succeeding Kurmas
* Trevor Lauer, senior vice president, distribution operations, is appointed president and COO, DTE Electric Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.