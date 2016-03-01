March 1 Gilead Sciences

* U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approves Gilead's Second Taf-Based single tablet regimen odefsey (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection

* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label regarding risks of lactic acidosis/severe hepatomegaly with steatosis

* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label regarding risks of post treatment acute exacerbation of Hepatitis B