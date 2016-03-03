MOVES-JP Morgan replaces Asia capital markets heads
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has appointed new heads of debt and equity capital markets for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo IFR has seen. Sudhir Goel will become head of DCM for the region, in addition to his existing DCM and sales responsiblities. Murli Maiya, the former regional head of DCM, will become co-head of coverage for Asia Pacific within the global investment banking division. Daniel Darahem has been appointed head of ECM for Asia Pacific and will continue as head o