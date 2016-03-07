BRIEF-Auscann Group Holdings seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 DBV Technologies SA :
* Announced on Friday the presentation from NIAID-sponsored CoFAR6 phase II trial reaffirming Viaskin peanut safety and efficacy
* Study showed that treatment with Viaskin Peanut was observed to be safe and well-tolerated, and led to statistically significant desensitization in trial subjects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :