March 9 Cosi Inc :

* Così, Inc. Reports 2016 Period 2 Comparable Restaurant Sales And Announces Earnings Call For 2015 Year End results

* Continue to see momentum building in traffic and sales across system since middle of 4th quarter last year

* Estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales for 5 weeks ended February 29, 2016 of 5.5%

* "normalized trends are ahead of our expectations, and we are off to a strong start in March"