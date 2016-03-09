BRIEF-Westell authorizes $2 mln stock repurchase program
* Westell announces authorization of a new $2 million stock repurchase program
March 9 (Reuters) -
* Epizyme Inc says reiterates financial runway guidance through at least end of 2017 and through major research and development milestones
* Epizyme announces 2015 financial results and financial guidance
* Epizyme Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Westell announces authorization of a new $2 million stock repurchase program
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.