March 11 Kirkland's Inc :

* Kirkland's reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 results

* Q4 sales $199 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.7 million

* Says offering its initial outlook for fiscal 2016 on an annual basis and is discontinuing its practice of providing quarterly guidance

* Sees low single-digit comparable store sales increase for fiscal 2016

* Sees fiscal 2016 earnings per share to be in range of $0.98 to $1.11

* Company expects its fiscal 2016 gross profit margin to decline slightly year-over-year

* Capital expenditures in fiscal 2016 are estimated to range between $25 million and $30 million

* Says comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2015, including e-commerce sales, increased 1.3 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.97

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total sales for fiscal 2016 are expected to increase approximately 10 percent to 12 percent compared with fiscal 2015

* FY earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $619.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S