BRIEF-Resmed plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
March 11 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Acquisition will be material to revenue and EBITDA in 2016
* ANI pharmaceuticals agrees to acquire Inderal LA assets from Cranford Pharmaceuticals
* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2016, subject to certain closing conditions
* Has agreed to acquire a portfolio of Inderal LA assets from Cranford Pharmaceuticals, LLC
LONDON, May 17 European shares fell on Wednesday amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about political turmoil in the U.S. grew, sending investors seeking safety into defensive sectors such as telecoms and food and beverage stocks.