March 11 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Acquisition will be material to revenue and EBITDA in 2016

* ANI pharmaceuticals agrees to acquire Inderal LA assets from Cranford Pharmaceuticals

* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2016, subject to certain closing conditions

* Has agreed to acquire a portfolio of Inderal LA assets from Cranford Pharmaceuticals, LLC