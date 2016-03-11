March 11 International Game Technology Plc:

* IGT signs 10+-year agreement with the North Carolina Education Lottery to provide a wide array of lottery technology and ongoing services

* Subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed agreement with North Carolina Education Lottery

* Deal, with initial term of 10+ years from "go-live" on April 1, 2017 until June 30, 2027 , allows for 5-year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: