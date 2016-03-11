March 11 Faro Technologies Inc :

* Announces resignation of Laura A. Murphy-Wolf as chief financial officer and appointment of Robert Seidel as vice president, finance and investor relations

* In interim, company's finance team will be jointly led by Robert Seidel and Janet D'Anjou

* Does not intend to appoint a new chief financial officer until a permanent chief executive officer has been appointed