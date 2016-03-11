BRIEF-Medios Q1 sales revenue reaches EUR 51.8 mln
* MEDIOS AG CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH IN THE 1ST QUARTER AND CONFIRMS ITS SALES REVENUE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017
March 11 Faro Technologies Inc :
* Announces resignation of Laura A. Murphy-Wolf as chief financial officer and appointment of Robert Seidel as vice president, finance and investor relations
* In interim, company's finance team will be jointly led by Robert Seidel and Janet D'Anjou
* Does not intend to appoint a new chief financial officer until a permanent chief executive officer has been appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MEDIOS AG CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH IN THE 1ST QUARTER AND CONFIRMS ITS SALES REVENUE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017
May 17 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :