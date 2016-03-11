March 11 Ametek Inc:

* Ametek announces amended revolving credit facility

* To increase size of its existing facility from $700 million to $850 million

* Original facility, due to expire in December 2018, now has a maturity date of March 2021

* JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is lead arranger and serves as administrative agent for eleven-bank syndicate