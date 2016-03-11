BRIEF-Resmed plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
March 11 Ametek Inc:
* Ametek announces amended revolving credit facility
* To increase size of its existing facility from $700 million to $850 million
* Original facility, due to expire in December 2018, now has a maturity date of March 2021
* JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is lead arranger and serves as administrative agent for eleven-bank syndicate
LONDON, May 17 European shares fell on Wednesday amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about political turmoil in the U.S. grew, sending investors seeking safety into defensive sectors such as telecoms and food and beverage stocks.