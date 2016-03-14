BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
March 14 (Reuters) -
* La Quinta Holdings Inc announces $100 million share repurchase program
* La Quinta Holdings says authorization consists of an acceleration of remainder of $200 million share repurchase program that company previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.