March 14 Inter Parfums Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2016 sales $500 million to $510 million

* Says increases dividend payout by 15% to $0.60 per quarter

* Says affirming current 2016 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10

* Q4 sales $118.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $117.9 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $507.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S