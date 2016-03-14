March 14 A Schulman Inc Says "Long
* A. Schulman Revises Full-Year Fiscal 2016 Adjusted
Earnings Guidance
* A. Schulman Inc says previously disclosed Lucent quality
matter had a negative financial impact on guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Lowers FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $2.40
to $2.45
* "extremely disappointed" with preliminary view of Q2
results which is expected to yield adjusted earnings of about
$0.25 to $0.30 per share
* In both Citadel and legacy businesses experienced weakness
driven by lower oil price environment
* A. Schulman Inc says anticipate financial impact from
Lucent to continue into second half
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* A. Schulman Inc Says "long term value of Citadel
acquisition remains intact"
