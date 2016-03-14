March 14 Aratana Therapeutics Inc :

* Aratana Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Expects very modest revenue in 2016 from its lymphoma franchise as it awaits post-approval studies results

* Q4 loss per share $0.37

* Anticipates spending approximately $30 million in research and development in 2016