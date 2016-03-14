UPDATE 3-U.S. government sues Fiat Chrysler over excess emissions
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.
March 14 Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc:
* Piedmont Natural Gas receives Tennessee regulatory authority approval for a change in control upon acquisition by Duke Energy
* Receives Tennessee regulatory authority approval for a change in control upon acquisition by Duke Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PNY.N DUK.N] ;))
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23