UPDATE 3-U.S. government sues Fiat Chrysler over excess emissions
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.
March 14 China New Borun :
* Announces fourth quarter and full Year 2015 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 14.6 percent to RMB 699.1 million
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue down about 5.4 to 10.7 percent
* Qtrly ADS earnings per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23