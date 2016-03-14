March 14 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc :

* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc reports fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2015 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Revenues for three months ended Dec. 31, 2015 decreased by $2.45 million , or 21.9 percent, to $8.75 million