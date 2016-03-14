UPDATE 3-U.S. government sues Fiat Chrysler over excess emissions
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.
March 14 Nathan's Famous Inc :
* Nathan's Famous announces increase in stock repurchase program;10B5 1 plan
* Says to purchase up to an additional 200,000 shares of common stock pursuant to an amendment to company's sixth securities repurchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23