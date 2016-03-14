March 14 Teletech Holdings Inc :

* Teletech announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.335 billion to $1.345 billion

* During Q4 2015, co signed an estimated $117 million in annualized contract value revenue from new and expanded client relationships, up 17 percent

* Qtrly revenue $341.8 million versus $338.2 million

* Sees GAAP operating income margin estimated to range between 8.1 and 8.3 percent in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimate a 2016 constant currency revenue growth rate between 6.75 and 7.50 percent

* Expect 46 percent of our revenue and operating income in first half of 2016 with balance in second half

* Capital expenditure are estimated to approximate 4.5 percent of revenue in 2016