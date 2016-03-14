March 14 Copa Holdings SA :

* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for February 2016

* System load factor for February 2016 was 76.8 percent, a 0.2 percentage point decrease when compared to February 2015

* Says for month of February 2016 , Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic increased 4.7 percent year over year

* Says capacity increased 5.0 percent in February