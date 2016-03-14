March 14 Vivint Solar Inc :

* Vivint Solar announces fourth quarter 2015 and fiscal 2015 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.50

* Mw booked of approximately 80 mws for quarter, up approximately 56 percent year-over-year

* Entered into a term loan facility that provides for up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of borrowings

* Qtrly operating leases and incentives revenue was $15.5 million, up 163 percent from $5.9 million in Q4

* Q4 revenue $16 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.3 million

* Qtrly mw installed of approximately 59 mws, up 17 percent year-over-year

* At closing, company incurred $25 million in borrowings and will incur an additional $50 million in borrowings within 30 days