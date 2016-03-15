BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 Fleetcor Technologies Inc :
* Fleetcor to acquire STP, a leading electronic toll payment company
* Says deal valued at $1.05 billion
* Says will finance acquisition using a combination of existing cash and borrowings under Fleetcor's existing credit facility
* Says acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing
* Says transaction price is denominated in reals and is stated in agreement at r$4.086 billion brl
* Sees acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2016, in range of $0.10-0.13 USD depending on timing of close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.