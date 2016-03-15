BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 Bind Therapeutics Inc
* Bind Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results and announces shift in research and discovery strategy to focus on developing innovative medicines based on Accurins platform
* Q4 loss per share $0.37
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will fund anticipated operations into Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara)
