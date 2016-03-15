March 15 DSW Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.54 to $1.64 excluding items

* Q4 sales $672 million versus I/B/E/S view $641.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year ending January 28, 2017 , company expects revenue growth of 8% to 10%

* For full year ending January 28, 2017 expects comparable sales growth in 1% to 2% range

* DSW inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* In fiscal 2016, ebuys, inc. is expected to contribute approximately $100 million in sales.