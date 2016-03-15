March 15 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc:
* Orexigen will retain regulatory affairs responsibilities
in EU countries
* Orexigen will supply Mysimba tablets to Valeant at an
agreed transfer price
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and
distributorship agreement with Valeant Pharmaceuticals for
Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) for
18 central and eastern european countries and Turkey
* Under terms of agreement, Valeant will be responsible for
commercialization activities in 19 countries
* Under terms of agreement, Valeant will be responsible for
obtaining regulatory approvals in non-EU countries
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says announced strategic
acquisition of all U.S. rights to Contrave
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says upon completion of
acquisition, Orexigen will own all rights to Contrave in nearly
all global territories
