BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc:
* Orexigen announces strategic acquisition of all U.S. rights to Contrave, the market leading branded anti-obesity prescription medicine
* Entered into an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to acquire United States rights to Contrave
* Upon completion of deal, including agreed upon transition period, will own all rights to Contrave in nearly all global territories
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.