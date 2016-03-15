March 15 Fogo De Chao Inc :
* Fogo De Chão Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year
2015 results
* Q4 revenue $77.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $76.8 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.93 to $0.96
* Total revenue was $77.5 million for 14-week period ending
Jan. 3, 2016, which represents 11.5 percent growth
* Q4 U.S. company-owned comparable restaurant sales
increased 3.5 percent
* Sees 2016 company-owned comparable restaurant sales growth
of 1 percent to 2 percent
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $293 million to $297 million
* Sees FY 2016 company-owned comparable restaurant sales
growth of 1 percent to 2 percent
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $31 million to $35
million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $303.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted net income was $8.3 million, or $0.29 per
diluted share
