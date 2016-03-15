March 15 Avid Technology Inc :
* Avid announces fourth quarter and full year financial
results, financial guidance for first quarter and full year 2016
and longer term financial guidance for 2017 and 2018
* Q4 revenue $140 million versus I/B/E/S view $144 million
* Company transformation on track for mid-2017 completion
* Anticipated 2016 annual adjusted EBITDA growth of 9
percent - 36 percent
* Sees 2016 bookings $500 million -$536 million
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP revenue $500-$525 million; Sees Q1
non-GAAP revenue $120-$125 million
* Sees 2017 bookings $515-$552 million; sees 2018 bookings
$530-$569 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Bookings grew by 26 percent over Q4 2014 to $193 million
in Q4
* Non-GAAP revenue grew by 9 percent over Q4 2014 to $140
million in Q4
* Sees Q1 bookings $100 million - $112 million
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP revenue $515-$542 million; sees 2018
non-GAAP revenue $530-$560 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $525.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $144.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: