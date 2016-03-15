March 15 Tidewater Inc :
* Tidewater announces credit facility borrowing
* Has borrowed $600 million under its revolving credit
facility
* Funds are intended to be used to enhance company's
liquidity position and financial flexibility
* Failure to meet required interest coverage ratios would
be an event of default under certain of company's debt
facilities
* Possible that as early as fiscal 2017, co may cease being
in compliance with interest coverage ratios contained in some
debt facilities,senior note indentures
* In dialogue with lenders,noteholders to obtain
amendments,waivers of covenants in advance of default with goal
of finalizing amendments,waivers
