UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 (Reuters) -
* Markit to acquire Fitch's cds pricing service
* Markit Ltd says financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.