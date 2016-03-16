UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 C&F Financial Corp
* Appointed Jason Long to position of senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
* Says Long succeeds Thomas F. Cherry as Chief Financial Officer
* C&F Financial Corporation appoints Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.