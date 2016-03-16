March 16 Coherent Inc :
* Coherent Enters into agreement to acquire Rofin-Sinar
* Transaction valued at approximately $942 million
* Will acquire Rofin for $32.50 per share in cash
* Deal expected to be accretive to eps in first full year
following close
* Barclays is acting as financial advisor to coherent and
wilson sonsini goodrich & rosati pc is acting as legal advisor
* Greenhill & co., llc is acting as financial advisor to
rofin, and norton rose fulbright us llp is acting as legal
advisor
* Coherent expects to realize approximately $30 million in
annualized run rate synergies within 18 to 24 months
post-closing
* Intends to finance transaction through a combination of
cash on hand and fully committed debt financing from barclays
