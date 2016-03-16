March 16 Melcor Developments Ltd

* Board today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share

* Melcor developments announces 2015 results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share

* "short-term outlook, given that our major asset base is in alberta, is challenging"

* Fy earnings per share $2.29