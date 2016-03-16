UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 Melcor Developments Ltd
* Board today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share
* Melcor developments announces 2015 results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share
* "short-term outlook, given that our major asset base is in alberta, is challenging"
* Fy earnings per share $2.29
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.