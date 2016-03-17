March 16 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

* Partners announces results for the fourth quarter and full year 2015

* qtrly revenues from income producing properties were $14.4 million, 4% decrease compared to q4 2014

* during 2016, will seek to accelerate our internal improvement by enhancing our property management,

* Q4 ffo $0.09/unit and affo $0.08/unit

* Q4 same property noi of $8.2 million, a 2% increaseSource text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom;