BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 16 B2gold Reports 2015 Fourth Quarter And Full
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 outlook provides for forecast annual consolidated gold production of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces
* Gold production in 2016 is anticipated to be slightly weighted towards second-half of year
* Received approvals for gold prepaid sales financing arrangements of up to $120 million from its new rcf bank syndicate
* Expects to enter into additional prepaid sales arrangements totaling $20 million
* Q4 revenue $139 million versus $122.4 million
* Year results
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Quarterly consolidated gold production of 131,469 ounces, 18% greater than in same period in 2014
* Appoints George Johnson to board of directors
* Consolidated all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce are also expected to be lower and be in range of $895 and $925 for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.