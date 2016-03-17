BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Euronav Nv
* Q4 EBITDA $160.6 million versus $67.6 million year ago
* FY net profit of $350 million for 2015
* Dividend of $0.82 per share in line with our return to shareholders policy
* Q4 revenue $225.6 million versus $144.9 million year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.