BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Air Canada :
* Completes purchase of original allotment of 10 million shares under normal course issuer bid - Board of directors approves up to 5 million additional shares to be repurchased for cancellation by May 27, 2016
* Board has approved up to additional 5 million shares to be purchased for cancellation before expiry of existing NCIB on May 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.