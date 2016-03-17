March 17 Air Canada :

* Completes purchase of original allotment of 10 million shares under normal course issuer bid - Board of directors approves up to 5 million additional shares to be repurchased for cancellation by May 27, 2016

* Board has approved up to additional 5 million shares to be purchased for cancellation before expiry of existing NCIB on May 28, 2016