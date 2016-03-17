BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Cato Corp
* Cato reports Q4 and full year earnings
* Q4 same store sales rose 1 percent
* Estimates Q1 earnings per diluted share will be in a range of $1.16 to $1.12
* Q4 earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 revenue $247.3 million
* Q4 gross margin decreased to 36.1 pct of sales from 36.5 pct of sales in 2014
* Due to continued volatility and overall difficulty in retail environment, company believes 2016 could be a "difficult year"
* Estimates Q1 same-store sales to be in range of flat to down 2 pct
* For 2016, company estimates same-store sales will be in a range of flat to down 2 pct
* Estimates 2016 earnings per diluted share will be in a range of $2.24 to $2.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
