BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Michaels Companies Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share $0.87
* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.34 to $0.36
* Q4 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent
* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 comparable store sales to increase 2.2% to 2.7%
* Michaels companies inc says in fiscal 2016, currency impact of weaker canadian dollar is expected to negatively impact sales by approximately $13 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $5.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Headwinds faced in 2015 will continue in 2016, including pressure from foreign exchange rates and a "choppy retail environment"
* The michaels companies announces record fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.88 to $1.96
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.87
* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 total net sales growth, including revenues from lamrite west, of 8.0% to 9.0%
* Michaels companies inc sees q1 comparable store sales growth of 1.9% to 2.4%, or 2.8% to 3.3% on a constant currency basis
* Michaels companies inc says board has authorized co to purchase, from time to time, as market conditions warrant, $200 million of company's common stock
* "we believe many of headwinds we faced in 2015 will continue in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.