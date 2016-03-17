March 17 BioBlast Pharma Ltd :

* Bioblast Pharma announces pricing of $6.7 million registered direct offering

* Says issuance of approximately 2.16 million ordinary shares at a purchase price per share of $3.10

* Says issuance of warrants to purchase up to approximately 1.08 million ordinary shares with an exercise price of $4.50