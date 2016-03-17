March 17 Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Says intends to file 10-K with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in coming days

* Says does not believe that there will be any material differences between results in 10-K and results March 15, 2016 announcement

* Working to complete formal process relating to its restatement of certain technical tax items in its previously issued financials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)