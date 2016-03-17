BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Westernzagros Resources Ltd :
* Westernzagros announces 2015 fourth quarter and year end results
* Sees 2016 revenues of $5 million to $8 million
* Sees 2016 Average Daily Productive Capacity Of Sarqala-1 to range from 4,500 bbl/d to 5,000 bbl/d
* With existing capital resources on hand and anticipated revenue, co believes it is fully funded for planned activities in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
