March 17 MDC Partners Inc :

* MDC Partners Inc says commenced a private offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2024

* To use net proceeds of offering to redeem all $735.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2020

* MDC Partners Inc commences $800 million private offering of senior notes