BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Ibex Technologies Inc
* Ibex Technologies inc sees that next two quarter's results will be significantly lower
* Ibex reports results for the second quarter and the six months ended January 31, 2016
* Q2 sales c$1.141 million versus c$721,400
* Ibex technologies inc says continue to forecast a positive cash flow for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.