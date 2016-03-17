March 17 Fiera Capital Corp :

* Says net earnings attributable to company's shareholders of $9.7 million or $0.13 per share for Q4

* Says declared a dividend of $0.15 , an increase of $0.01 or 7% over last dividend declared for Q3 of 2015

* Fiera Capital Corp quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Fiera capital reports strong fiscal 2015 results and increases quarterly dividend

* Reports FY EBITDA c$84.8 million

* Says assets under management ("aum") increased by $14.8 billion , or 17%, to $101.4 billion as at December 31, 2015

* Says revenues for quarter ended December 31, were $74 .0 million, an increase of $9.7 million