BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 Fiera Capital Corp :
* Says net earnings attributable to company's shareholders of $9.7 million or $0.13 per share for Q4
* Says declared a dividend of $0.15 , an increase of $0.01 or 7% over last dividend declared for Q3 of 2015
* Fiera Capital Corp quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Fiera capital reports strong fiscal 2015 results and increases quarterly dividend
* Reports FY EBITDA c$84.8 million
* Says assets under management ("aum") increased by $14.8 billion , or 17%, to $101.4 billion as at December 31, 2015
* Says revenues for quarter ended December 31, were $74 .0 million, an increase of $9.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.