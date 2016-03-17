March 17 Lydian International Ltd :

* Lydian announces closing of c$33,350,000 public offering of subscription receipts

* Says over-allotment option for additional gross proceeds to Lydian of up to c$5 million

* Also granted underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 17.25 million subscription receipts