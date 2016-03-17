BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Scorpio Bulkers Inc :
* Priced its public offering of 21 million shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share at $3.00 per share
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 21,000,000 common shares
* Says net proceeds of offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.