BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 OCI Partners LP :
* OCI Partners LP reports 2015 fourth quarter earnings and announces $0.32 quarterly cash distribution
* Board of general partner of partnership has approved cash distribution of $0.32/common unit distribution, payable on April 8, 2016
* Expect additional 4 MTO plants to be completed in 2016 in China
* Expect additional MTO plants in china which to add an additional 6.5 million metric tons of merchant methanol demand
* OCI Partners LP qtrly revenues decreased 11% to $88 million
* OCI Partners LP says qtrly net income decreased 52% to $15 million compared to $31 million for same period in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.